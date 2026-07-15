England vs Argentina: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 World Cup semifinals on July 15, 2026

England will face Argentina at Atlanta Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal. One of the fiercest rivalries in world soccer will take place between Messi's Argentina and Kane's England. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match England vs Argentina Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch England vs Argentina in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action live on FOX and Telemundo through participating cable and satellite providers.

Fans who prefer to stream can watch on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. Don’t miss a minute of this highly anticipated matchup.

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Can I watch England vs Argentina for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this marquee clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both platforms offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, the streaming services provide complete match coverage from the opening kick through the final whistle. You can also follow our live blog of England vs Argentina for minute-by-minute updates and coverage!

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

One of the World Cup’s most iconic rivalries returns as Argentina and England meet with a place in the final on the line. Argentina reached this stage after a grueling extra-time victory over Switzerland, scoring twice late to seal a 3-1 win.

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England also survived a tough, controversial battle against Erling Haaland’s Norway. Now, with Lionel Messi and Harry Kane leading the way, both teams are one step away from the World Cup final. What happens today between England and Argentina will decide who plays Spain in the final on July 19.

Jude Bellingham of England – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

England vs Argentina: Predicted Lineups

England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

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Argentina (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.

What time is the England vs Argentina match?

The match between England and Argentina in Atlanta kicks off today, July 15, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM