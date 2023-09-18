Christian Pulisic is 25, as hard as it is to believe, one of the best players ever produced by US Soccer is entering the main years of his career. Already the young man from Hershey, Pennsylvania has had a career few USMNT players can boast about.

Pulisic has played for Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and currently is playing for Serie A side AC Milan where he is off to a good start with 2 goals in 4 games. At the national team level Pulisic has more than shown his credentials as the best player in the United States at the moment with 26 goals in 62 matches for the Stars and Stripes.

Still more is expected from the winger who has had moments of magic mixed in with a lot of injuries and uncertainty. Here are 5 big moments in the career of birthday boy Christian Pulisic.

Debut for Borussia Dortmund

Pulisic made his Bundesliga debut in a 2–0 win against Ingolstadt on January 30, 2016, coming on as a second-half substitute for Adrián Ramos. At Dortmund the American would play 127 games and score 19 goals as he was praised for his speed and tenacity despite a small frame.

Wins first title with Dortmund

Pulisic would win his first title in European soccer with Borussia Dortmund, the DFB-Pokal or German Cup in 2016/17. Pulisic would score 1 goal in 4 games as the yellow and black took home their fourth German cup.

Champions League winner at Chelsea

The biggest prize in the career of Pulisic belongs to his time at Chelsea where in 2020/21 Pulisic was instrumental in winning the UEFA Champions League for the Blues. Pulisic played 10 matches and scored 2 goals, one of them being a sensational goal against Real Madrid in the semifinals.

First USMNT goal

In May of 2016, Pulisic scored the first of 26 goals for the USMNT in a 3-0 win over Bolivia. The goal was scored in his third cap for the US.

2022 World Cup

The USMNT made it to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar and Pulisic had a very good tournament scoring a key goal against Iran and earning two man of the match performances against England and Iran.