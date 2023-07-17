Chucky Lozano on the outs at Napoli, where will the Mexican star land next?

Mexican international Hirving Lozano is reportedly being shopped around by Napoli as the Serie A champions look to get a transfer fee for the Mexican winger. Lozano’s contract with the club ends in June of 2024 and the asking price is reportedly in the range of $17 million.

According to El10 in Mexico, Chivas have begun to inquire about signing the talented winger but all signs are pointing that Lozano may be keen on a move to Major League Soccer.

According to various sources LAFC are very interested in signing Lozano on a DP deal, the MLS champions has one DP slot open as the other two are for Carlos Vela and scoring sensation Denis Bouanga.

Chances of Chucky Lozano playing for LAFC?

At the moment there is really nothing concrete on the deal to bring Chucky Lozano to Major League Soccer. LAFC are making the proper inquiries and Napoli is keen to sell.

LAFC director of operations, Marco Garcés was asked by Ahora o Nunca about the Mexican talent, but Garcés pleaded “the fifth”. With Napoli open to the move and MLS teams trying to catch up to Inter Miami and their signing of Lionel Messi.

Chucky Lozano could be a huge shot in the arm for LAFC who sit second in the MLS West but have been flaky at times this season.