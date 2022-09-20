Cincinnati will host Chivas at the TQL Stadium for a 2022 Leagues Cup matchup. Find out how to watch or live stream free this friendly matchup in your country.

Cincinnati vs Chivas: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 Leagues Cup in your country

FC Cincinnati and Chivas will play against each other at the TQL Stadium for the 2022 Leagues Cup. Here you will find out the kick-off time of this friendly match, and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to stream live free this matchup.

FC Cincinnati will have a full roster available for this matchup. In fact, none of the players managed by Pat Noonan were called up for the US Men National Team. So, players like Brandon Vazquez will have a new chance to keep their good scoring streak.

On the other side, Chivas have to shake off their loss in the Super Clasico Nacional derby to Club America. And, they will have to play this matchup without key players such as Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Fernando Beltran, and Santiago Ormeño, all of them called up for their national teams.

Cincinnati vs Chivas: Kick-Off Time

Barbados: 9:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 PM (ET)

Jamaica: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 PM

United States: 9:00 PM (ET)

Cincinnati vs Chivas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN4, TSN5, TSN1, TSN App

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), Univision NOW, TUDN App, ESPN, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás