Clermont and PSG will clash off on Saturday at Gabriel Montpied in the opening round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Clermont vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in your country

Clermont and Paris Saint-Germain, who are the defending French league winners, will clash at the Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their third league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning both games so far; Clermont have not celebrated a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 9, 2022, when the Parisians won comfortably 6-1 away in Clermont in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

Clermont vs PSG: Kick-off Time

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST)

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 AM

Ireland: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Sudan: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Clermont vs PSG: TV Channel and Live

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Canada: Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español