Clermont and Paris Saint-Germain, who are the defending French league winners, will clash at the Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.
This will be their third league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning both games so far; Clermont have not celebrated a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on April 9, 2022, when the Parisians won comfortably 6-1 away in Clermont in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.
Clermont vs PSG: Kick-off Time
Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST)
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 AM
Ireland: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Sudan: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Clermont vs PSG: TV Channel and Live
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Canada: Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español