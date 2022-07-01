Club America play Atlas for the Matchweek 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.11

Club America are ready to play against Atlas in Matchweek 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Universitario on July 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM (ET). A big favorite against the defending champions. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Club America could do nothing to prevent Atlas from winning both stages of the 2021-2022 Liga MX season, despite being favorites last season Club America fell short of playing in the finals.

Atlas are the defending champions but recently they lost a game against Cruz Azul in what was the first edition of the Liga MX Super Cup, if they had won that game the team would have obtained the 'triple crown'.

Club America vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Club America vs Atlas: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Club America vs Atlas: Storylines

The last time Club America won a Liga MX stage was during the 2018 Apertura tournament, and a year later the team was a runner-up of the same stage. Last season was good for Club America, but they didn't get past the semi-finals at the 2022 Clausura where the team lost to Pachuca on aggregate score.

Atlas broke a bad streak that the team has been carrying since the 1950-51 Liga MX season, but after winning the 2021 Apertura tournament they won the 2022 Clausura tournament as favorites to. Atlas are not favorites for the new season but they have the top scorers to win the games.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Club America vs Atlas in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Club America vs Atlas: Predictions And Odds

Club America are favorites to win this game at home with 1.77 odds that will pay $177 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are playing as favorites but visitors are the defending champions. Atlas are underdogs with 4.75 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM Club America 1.77 Draw / Totals 3.40 / 2.5 Atlas 4.75

