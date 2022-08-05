Liga MX presents a tense duel: a battered Club America hosts a no less injured FC Juarez. Find out how and where to watch this match for free from the United States in this story.

Club America vs FC Juarez: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this 2022 Liga MX match

Liga MX fans are in for a duel in which pressure and necessity collide, guaranteeing thrills and drama. Club America hosts FC Juarez in the Apertura 2022. If you are in the United States you can enjoy this match for free with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

The results of America's friendly matches are not transferable to their performance in Liga MX, as they are at the bottom of the standings. With two consecutive defeats and only 1 win in 5 matches played, their coach Fernando Ortiz cannot afford to lose at home if he wants to avoid major consequences on his job.

Meanwhile, FC Juarez has the feeling that it still can't shake: being a team much closer to failure than success. Five games in a row without a win describe yet another lackluster Liga MX season for the border team, which knows that a win against the Águilas could be the boost it needs to improve its situation (which is better than that of its rivals, by the way).

Club America vs FC Juarez: Date

A loss for Club América against FC Juarez would put coach Fernando Ortiz in a vulnerable situation. This Liga MX story will have a denouement next Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Club America vs FC Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Club America vs FC Juarez:

If you are a die-hard Liga MX fan and want to enjoy the clash between America and FC Juarez of the Apertura 2022, Fubo TV (7-day free trial) offers you the chance to tune in for free in the United States. You can also watch the game on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA and Univision.