Club America and Manchester City will meet at the NRG Stadium in Houston in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly today, July 20, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will only be their third overall meeting. No surprises here as Manchester City of the Premier League have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on one occasion so far; Liga MX side Club America are yet to celebrate a win to this day, and one match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on July 17, 2011, when the Blues snatched a 2-0 win at the FIFA World Football Challenge. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, during this off-season, preparing for the beginning of the new 2022-23 campaign.

Club America vs Manchester City: Kick-off Time

Australia: 10:30 AM (AEST) (Thursday)

Botswana: 2:30 PM

Cameroon: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Canada: 8:30 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 3:30 AM (Thursday)

Germany: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Kenya: 3:30 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Russia: 3:30 AM (MSK) (Thursday)

Rwanda: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Sudan: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

UK: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

US: 8:30 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Club America vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: CITY+

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Canada: DAZN, CITY+

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Germany: CITY+

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Ireland: CITY+

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Mexico: TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, ViX, CITY+, Blim TV

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: CITY+, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Russia: Okko Sport

Rwanda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, CITY+

Sudan: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

UK: CITY+

US: TUDN USA, ESPN2, CITY+, TUDN.com, TUDN App

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga