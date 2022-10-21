Toluca is ready to finish the upset of the season when they visit Club America at Estadio Azteca in the semifinals of Liga MX Apertura 2022 Playoffs. Here you will find the second leg preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

This is supossed to be the year for Club America to conquer their 14th league title in Mexico and first since 2018. The Aguilas were the best team in the regular season with 38 points, established a club-record with nine consecutive wins and thousands of fans believe this is one of their most spectacular versions in history. Still, Fernando Ortiz's team lost 2-1 in the first leg at Toluca and now only a win works to be in the final.

Meanwhile, Toluca have an advantage in the aggregate score, but it seems they let Club America live. On the second half of the first leg at Estadio Nemesio Diez, a very controversial offside call denied a 3-0 score and, just minutes later, America came back in the series with Emilio Lara's goal. If the Diablos Rojos take the series, it would be one of the biggest upsets in decades.

Club America vs Toluca: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Time: 9:06 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Azteca. Mexico City, Mexico.

Club America vs Toluca: Storylines

Before losing the first leg at Toluca, Club America had won 14 of their last 15 matches. At home, the Aguilas were undefeated during the regular season. On Matchday 3 of Liga MX Apertura 2022, the Diablos Rojos visited Club America and lost (1-0). Toluca had a huge disadvantage in that game, because Claudio Baeza saw a red card after only 31 minutes.

Toluca were very inconsistent on the road with 3 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses in the regular season. Still, a draw or a win are enough for Nacho Ambriz's team to advance. In case the aggregate score ends in a draw, Club America go directly to the final as the best team in the table.

How to watch or live stream free Club America vs Toluca in the US

Club America and Toluca will face off in the second leg of the semifinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 Playoffs. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA and Univision.

Club America vs Toluca: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Club America are huge favorites to win the second leg at home with -275 in the moneyline. Toluca are the underdog at +625 and the draw is set at +400. The Over/Under for total goals is 3.5. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with Liga MX at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Club America -275 Tie +400 Toluca +625

