Which are the Playoff C teams? USA waiting to know third group stage opponent at 2026 World Cup

The USA already know their group for the 2026 World Cup, where the last spot in the group belongs to the winner of the European Playoff C.

By Gianni Taina

Malik Tillman #17 of United States celebrates during a game.
This Friday, December 5th, the draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage took place at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and the United States now know who they will share their group with.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team is the top seed in Group D, which is also comprised of Australia, Paraguay, and the winner of the UEFA Playoff C bracket (which could be Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, or Kosovo).

The UEFA Playoff draw for the 2026 World Cup features semifinals and a subsequent final in each of its brackets (A, B, C, and D). Therefore, only four of the 16 national teams that reached this stage will ultimately qualify for the next World Cup.

Advertisement

Regarding the European Playoff C bracket, the semifinals will be Turkey vs. Romania and Slovakia vs. Kosovo. The winners of those matches will meet in the final to determine the nation that will join the last spot in Group D of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

*Developing story

