Club Brugge play against PSG at the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Club Brugge and PSG meet in the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022. This game will take place at Jan Breydelstadion in Brugge on September 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM (ET). PSG is another star-studded favorite team for the upcoming season. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League potential lineups.

The home team is one of those teams that always play in the Champions League because they are dominant in the local league. In the 2020-2021 Champions League season they finished third in Group F with eight points, that record was enough to play in the Europa League.

Everyone is eager to see this version of PSG play in the Champions League with Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. But the big question is whether those three will be enough to win the ‘Big Ears’ (Champions League nickname).

Club Brugge probable lineup

A single loss for Club Brugge after seven weeks in the Belgian First Division A with an average of 2.14 goals per game. The only loss of the season was against Gent 6-1 on the road, but before that loss they won against Beerschot 3-2 and Zulte Waregem 4-0.

Club Brugge played in the Champions League for the last time against Lazio in the 2020-2021 season, that game ended in a 2-2 draw on the road. The only victoriers in the last season were two against Zenit Saint Petersburg.

This is the likely Club Brugge’s lineup for this game: Mignolet (GK), Mata (DF), Mechele (DF), Nsoki (DF), Sobol (DF), Vormer (DF), Rits (MF), Vanaken (MF), Sowah (MF), De Ketelaere (FW), Lang (FW).

PSG probable lineup

PSG's obvious dominance in Ligue 1 is not a surprise, they have won the last five matchweeks by 2 goals or more. The team is scoring an average of 3.20 goals per game. They are one of the big squads for the upcoming group stage.

Paris Saint-Germain were the best team in Group H of the 2020-2021 Champions League with 12 points, 4 wins and 2 losses against Manchester United and RB Leipzig. In the Knockout Phase they won against FC Barcelona in the round of 16, then they won against Bayern Munich in the Quarterfinals but lost against Manchester City in the semifinals.

This is the likely PSG’s lineup for this game: Navas (GK), Hakimi (DF), Marquinhos (DF), Kimpembe (DF), Mendes (DF), Pereira (MF), Herrera (MF), Wijnaldum (MF), Messi (FW), Mbappe (FW), Neymar (FW).

