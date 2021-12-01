Club Leon and Tigres UANL will clash off again on Saturday at Estadio Leon in the Semi-Finals Leg 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2021. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Club Leon will clash with Tigres UANL again at the Estadio Leon in Leon in the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semi-Finals. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Liga MX Apertura Playoff game in the US. From the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their 26th overall meeting. There are no surprises here, as Tigres are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 10 occasions so far; Leon have grabbed a triumph six times to this day, and a great number of even nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 12, 2021, when the Tigers salvaged a late 2-2 thriller draw in the 2021 Torneo Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time this year, this time in the Liga MX Apertura Playoffs 2021.

Club Leon vs Tigres UANL: Date

The 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semi-Finals Leg 2 game between Club Leon and Tigres UANL will be played on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Estadio Leon in Leon.

Club Leon vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Club Leon vs Tigres UANL for 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs

The return game to be played between Club Leon and Tigres UANL in the Semi-Finals of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. It will also be shown on TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision.