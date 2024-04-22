During the 2-2 draw between Independiente Medellín and Atlético Nacional, midfielder Pablo Ceppelini was struck in the head with a knife from the stands.

In a 2-2 stalemate of the Colombian Medellin clasico between Independiente Medellín and Atlético Nacional, it was the “DIM” that took home bragging rights as they fought back to earn a point during the 18th round of the Colombian Apertura.

Both Medellin sides are mid-table of the Apertura, and the draw did little in the way of both clubs standing. Besides bragging rights, the game itself has gone down in infamy due to an incident that happened in the stands.

Well-traveled midfielder Pablo Ceppelini of Uruguay who plays for Atlético Nacional was taking a corner when he was hit by an object that fell from the stands, that object was a knife.

Pablo Ceppelini hit with knife

The knife appears to have been a switchblade that also fell dangerously close to the female lineswoman who was standing next to Ceppelini. The 32-year-old grabbed his head and almost fell from the pain, coins, bottles, and bags of urine were thrown his way as well.

In a post-match interview Pablo Ceppelini was trying to keep things in perspective, “I have a bump and a little bit of blood. It hurts a bit, but it wasn’t serious enough for stitches” Ceppelini told the media after the match.

The Uruguayan also followed up that he has yet to lose a game against Independiente Medellín, having won three games and drew one.