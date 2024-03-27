Luis Diaz has been a knockout signing for Liverpool, in his two and a half seasons with the club, numbers don’t lie. Diaz has 22 goals and 13 assists in 86 games for the club.



Diaz has the ability to play on both wings, although he often plays on the left wing. On the national team Diaz has turned into the Colombian national team’s captain and has 11 goals in 47 caps.



Much has been said about the future of the 27-year-old, and his father Mane Diaz spoke to SER and talked about the future of Luis Diaz and going to LaLiga.

Mane Diaz on Luis Diaz’s chances of going to Real Madrid



“There was never anything serious with Real Madrid or Atlético (Madrid). Liverpool were always more determined and concrete to sign Luis”, Mane stated in regards to the Spanish giant’s interest in his son.

Mane continued, “We haven’t lost our hope yet… (for Diaz to play for Real Madrid). Luis is playing well, and Spanish clubs are always active in the market”.



This season Diaz has 6 goals and 4 assists for Liverpool in 27 games in the Premier League. Liverpool is tied for first with Arsenal in the Premier League with 64 points.