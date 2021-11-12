Colombia and USA face each other on Saturday at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in the second round of the U20 Revelation Cup. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Colombia will come against the United States at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in Celaya, in the second round of the 2021 U20 Revelation Cup on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 4:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this interesting under-20 international tournament, such as the match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their third overall meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, as both Colombia U20 and the United States U20 have celebrated a victory on one occasion each so far; and no games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on June 10, 2015, when The Yanks grabbed a comfortable 1-0 win over the Coffee Growers at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the Revelation Cup.

Colombia vs USA: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés, Celaya, Colombia

Colombia vs USA: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Colombia vs USA: Storylines

The Revelations Cup is a sporting event with a wide range of interesting and thrilling events. Over the course of 10 days, fans will witness four world-class U-20 national teams compete with one goal in mind: to be as near to the finest young athletes as they create sports history as possible.

The tournament will be placed in the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés, the home of the Celaya Football Club in Celaya, Guanajuato, Colombia, and is organized by the Mexican Football Federation. It will also be held in a round-robin style between November 9 and November 17, 2021.

Los Cafeteros will next play against Brazil on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in the final game of the Revelation Cup U20. Meanwhile, Mikey Varas' players will next face Mexico on the same day, Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Colombia vs USA in the U.S.

The U20 Revelation Cup Second Round game between Colombia and USA, to be played on Saturday, at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in Celaya, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA in the United States.

Colombia vs USA: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Colombia vs USA matchup.