Mexico and Brazil face each other on Saturday at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in the second round of the U20 Revelation Cup. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Mexico will come against Brazil at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in Celaya, in the second round of the 2021 U20 Revelation Cup on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 7:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this interesting under-20 international tournament, such as the match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. Brazil U20 are the frim favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far; Mexico U20 are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining two games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on May 31, 2013, when the Green and Yellow grabbed a comfortable victory of 1-0 over the nine-men El Tri with at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in eight years, this time in the Revelation Cup.

Mexico vs Brazil: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés, Celaya, Mexico

Mexico vs Brazil: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Mexico vs Brazil: Storylines

The Revelations Cup is a sporting event with a wide range of unique and interesting activities. Over the course of 10 days, fans will witness four world-class U-20 national teams compete with one goal in mind: to get as near to the greatest young athletes as possible as they make sports history.

The tournament will take place at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in Celaya, Guanajuato, Colombia, and is organized by the Mexican Football Federation. It will also be held in a round-robin style between November 9 and 17, 2021.

The Tricolor will next play against the USA on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in the final game of the Revelation Cup U20. Meanwhile, André Jardine's players will next face Colombia on the same day, Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Mexico vs Brazil in the U.S.

The U20 Revelation Cup Second Round game between Mexico and Brazil, to be played on Saturday, at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in Celaya, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA in the United States.

Mexico vs Brazil: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Mexico vs Brazil matchup.