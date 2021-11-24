Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers will clash off on Thursday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in the Conference Semi-Finals of the MLS Playoffs 2021. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Colorado Rapids face Portland Timbers at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City in the 2021 MLS Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals on Thursday, November 24, 2021, at 4:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this MLS Cup Playoff match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. Check out fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming) to watch the game live in the US.

This will be their 26th overall meeting. Interestingly, Portland Timbers are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 10 occasions so far; Colorado Rapids have grabbed a triumph nine times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 24, 2021, when the Rapids comfortably won 2-0 at home at the Dick’s Sportings Goods Park in Denver in the regular 2021 MLS season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time in the MLS Playoffs 2021.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers: Storylines

Colorado Rapids ended the regular season on top of the Western Conference table with 61 points in 34 matches. On the other hand, Portland Timbers were placed three positions below them, in fourth place on the Western Conference table also with 55 points won in 34 games in the regular MLS season.

As a result, the Rapids had secured a certain Conference Semifinals spot. Meanwhile, the Timbers set up a meeting with Robin Fraser's side in the Conference Semi-Finals after overcoming Minnesota United 3-1 in the First Round, at the Providence Park in Portland.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 20, 2011, and it ended in a thrilling 3-1 Colorado win at home in the 2011 MLS season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will face the winner of Sporting Kansas City/Real Salt Lake in the Conference Finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers in the U.S.

The 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals game between Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers, to be played on Thursday, at the Yankee Stadium in New York City, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, FOX Deportes in the United States.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Colorado Rapids. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites to move to the next stage and they have given them -170 odds. The away side Portland Timbers, meanwhile, have +370 odds to cause an upset and secure a spot in the Conference Finals, while a tie would result in a +300 payout.

FanDuel Colorado Rapids -170 Tie +300 Portland Timbers +370

* Odds via FanDuel