Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers clash in the Western Conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game.

The Conference Semifinals of the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will get underway when the Colorado Rapids host the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park this week. Here, check out the date and time. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Robin Fraser's men had a bye in Round One thanks to their great campaign in the regular season, in which they finished atop the Western Conference standings with 61 points. Last time out, Colorado put five past LAFC.

On the other hand, Portland have had to go through the first round to get into this stage. Giovanni Savarese's men left Minnesota United on the way to claim their fourth win in a row in the Major League Soccer.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers: Date

Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers face each other on Thursday, November 25, in the Western Conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Last time they met, Colorado won 2-0.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers

The game between Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: FOX Deportes, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, and FOX Sports App.