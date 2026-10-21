Como vs Manchester United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 21, 2026

Como welcome Manchester United to Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia for Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Both teams need a response after losing their previous European fixtures, making this encounter important in the race for the knockout rounds. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Como vs Manchester United Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, October 21, 2026 Time 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, UniMás Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Como vs Manchester United in the USA

Como vs. Manchester United will be available to watch in the United States through Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, ViX, TUDN.com and the TUDN App.

Can I watch Como vs Manchester United for free?

There are no confirmed free streaming options for Como vs. Manchester United in the United States. The services require a subscription or eligible TV-provider access, depending on the platform.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Como and Manchester United meet for the first time in a competitive fixture, with both clubs looking to recover from defeats in Matchday 2. Como lost 3-2 away to Feyenoord after opening their Champions League campaign with an impressive 4-1 win over RB Leipzig. The Italian side has three points and will look to take advantage of playing at home.

Cesc Fabregas manager of Como 1907 greets the fans (Source: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Cesc Fabregas has helped Como establish itself among Italy’s rising clubs, and its fourth-place finish in Serie A last season secured a place in the Champions League for the first time. A win over Manchester United would be a major milestone for the club and could improve its chances of advancing to the knockout stage. Como also recently earned a domestic victory over Fiorentina, offering encouragement before the European contest.

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Manchester United, meanwhile, are under pressure after a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their previous Champions League match. The Red Devils began the competition with a 4-0 win over Sabah, but their European setback was followed by a 1-1 Premier League draw against Leeds United. Michael Carrick‘s team needs a response to avoid losing further ground in the league-phase standings.

Como vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups

Como (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Alex Valle, Jacobo Ramon, Alberto Dossena, Hrvoje Smolcic; Maximo Perrone, Luis Milla; Kaiki Bruno, Nico Paz, Jesus Rodriguez; Tasos Douvikas.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui; Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos; Matheus Cunha, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes; Bryan Mbeumo.

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What time is the Como vs Manchester United match?

Como vs. Manchester United kicks off on Wednesday, October 21, at 12:45 p.m. ET in the United States. The match takes place at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy, with a local kickoff time of 6:45 p.m. CTS.