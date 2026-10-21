Como vs Manchester United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 21, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Como vs Manchester United
|Tournament
|UEFA Champions League
|Date
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|Time
|12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT
|TV Channels
|TUDN USA, UniMás
|Live Stream
|Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
How to watch Como vs Manchester United in the USA
Como vs. Manchester United will be available to watch in the United States through Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, ViX, TUDN.com and the TUDN App.
Can I watch Como vs Manchester United for free?
There are no confirmed free streaming options for Como vs. Manchester United in the United States. The services require a subscription or eligible TV-provider access, depending on the platform.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Como and Manchester United meet for the first time in a competitive fixture, with both clubs looking to recover from defeats in Matchday 2. Como lost 3-2 away to Feyenoord after opening their Champions League campaign with an impressive 4-1 win over RB Leipzig. The Italian side has three points and will look to take advantage of playing at home.
Cesc Fabregas manager of Como 1907 greets the fans (Source: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
Cesc Fabregas has helped Como establish itself among Italy’s rising clubs, and its fourth-place finish in Serie A last season secured a place in the Champions League for the first time. A win over Manchester United would be a major milestone for the club and could improve its chances of advancing to the knockout stage. Como also recently earned a domestic victory over Fiorentina, offering encouragement before the European contest.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are under pressure after a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their previous Champions League match. The Red Devils began the competition with a 4-0 win over Sabah, but their European setback was followed by a 1-1 Premier League draw against Leeds United. Michael Carrick‘s team needs a response to avoid losing further ground in the league-phase standings.
Como vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups
Como (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Alex Valle, Jacobo Ramon, Alberto Dossena, Hrvoje Smolcic; Maximo Perrone, Luis Milla; Kaiki Bruno, Nico Paz, Jesus Rodriguez; Tasos Douvikas.
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui; Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos; Matheus Cunha, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes; Bryan Mbeumo.
What time is the Como vs Manchester United match?
Como vs. Manchester United kicks off on Wednesday, October 21, at 12:45 p.m. ET in the United States. The match takes place at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy, with a local kickoff time of 6:45 p.m. CTS.
- Eastern Time: 12:45 p.m.
- Central Time: 11:45 a.m.
- Mountain Time: 10:45 a.m.
- Pacific Time: 9:45 a.m.