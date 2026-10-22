Bournemouth vs AC Milan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Europa League game on October 22, 2026

Bournemouth welcome AC Milan to the Vitality Stadium for a UEFA Europa League league-phase clash on October 22. The Cherries are unbeaten in Europe so far, while Milan look to build on their latest continental win. Here’s how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Bournemouth vs AC Milan Tournament UEFA Europa League Date Thursday, October 22, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, UniMás Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan in the USA

Bournemouth vs. AC Milan will be available to watch live in the United States on CBS Sports Network, Fubo, Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App and ViX.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan for free?

Yes, eligible viewers can potentially watch Bournemouth vs. AC Milan for free through a Fubo 5-day free trial. The streaming platform currently promotes free trials for eligible new customers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Bournemouth and AC Milan meet on Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase, with the English club entering the matchup with a perfect record. Bournemouth defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 in their opening game before beating Sturm Graz 3-0 at home, giving Marco Rose‘s team six points from its first two European fixtures.

Mario Gila of AC Milan (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Milan have three points after their opening two matches. The Rossoneri lost 2-0 to Benfica in their first Europa League game but responded with a commanding 4-0 win over Salzburg on Matchday 2.

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That makes the trip to England particularly important: a second consecutive victory would put Ruben Amorim‘s side on six points and bring them back into the battle for the highest positions in the league phase.

The game also brings together two teams in strong attacking form. Bournemouth have produced consecutive clean-sheet victories at the Vitality Stadium, while Milan arrive after a 3-2 Serie A victory over Atalanta, following their 4-0 European win at Salzburg.

It will also be the first competitive meeting between the clubs. Their only previous encounter was a 2016 friendly at the Vitality Stadium, which Milan won 2-1. Thursday’s Europa League fixture therefore represents a considerably more meaningful chapter in the relationship between the two sides.

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Bournemouth vs AC Milan: Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth (4-4-2): Djordje Petrovic; Julio Soler, Bafode Diakite, Antonio Silva, Adam Smith; Ben Doak, Tyler Adams, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier; Evanilson, Alvaro Rodriguez.

AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan; Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Fikayo Tomori; Davide Bartesaghi, Adrien Rabiot, Yunus Musah, Ardon Jashari; Alphadjo Cisse, Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Francesco Camarda.

What time is the Bournemouth vs AC Milan match?

The Bournemouth vs. AC Milan match kicks off on Thursday, October 22, at 3:00 PM ET. CBS Sports’ official Europa League schedule confirms the 3:00 PM Eastern start and lists the Vitality Stadium as the venue.

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