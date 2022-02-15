Comunicaciones take on Colorado Rapids at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala for the Round of 16 at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Comunicaciones and Colorado Rapids meet in the Round of 16 of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. The home team is in the best moment of their local season ready to win any game. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Comunicaciones are very close to first spot in the Guatemalan National League with a positive record of 13-5-4 overall and 44 points. They are only two points behind the first spot on the table, Antigua with 46 points. Of the last three games at home, in the local league, Comunicaciones has won one and tied two.

Colorado Rapids were dominant during the 2021 MLS regular season, the team snatched first place in the Western Conference with 17-10-7 and 61 points, just one point more than the big season favorite Seattle Sounders. But the Colorado Rapids were a flop in the 2021 Conference Semifinals as the team lost to the Portland Timbers 1-0.

Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids: Date

Comunicaciones and Colorado Rapids play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 on Thursday, February 17 at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. Both teams played well last year and the home team is still in good shape to close the season as winners or runners-up of the local league, this will be one of the most attractive games of the week.

Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, Comunicaciones and Colorado Rapids at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala on Thursday, February 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App

