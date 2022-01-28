With the Qatar 2022 World Cup drawing nearer, the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers are heating up. Here, take a look at the results and standings of the tournament after Matchday 9.

The countdown to Qatar 2022 will be over soon but the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers is still wide open. The Ocho resumed its course with an eventful Matchday 9 that saw the USMNT get back to winning ways. Here, take a look at the results and how things stand in the competition.

The United States Men's National Team got the job done at home against El Salvador to continue on pace for a World Cup berth. Meanwhile, Mexico pulled off a late comeback against 10-man Jamaica to end a two-game winless streak.

Action continued in Honduras, where Canada recorded their fourth win in a row to continue atop the standings without losing a single game so far. The ninth round concluded with Costa Rica's win over Panama in San Jose.

Concacaf Final Round of the 2022 World Cup Qualification: Matchday 9 Results

Jamaica 1-2 Mexico

USA 1-0 El Salvador

Honduras 0-2 Canada

Costa Rica 1-0 Panama

Concacaf Final Round of the 2022 World Cup Qualification: Next Round Games

Sunday, January 30

Canada vs. USA - 3:05 PM (ET)

Mexico vs. Costa Rica - 6 PM (ET)

Panama vs. Jamaica - 6:05 PM (ET)

Honduras vs. El Salvador - 7:05 PM (ET)

Concacaf Final Round of the 2022 World Cup Qualification: Standings

Having won their fourth straight game, Canada are still in control of the table. However, USA are chasing them closely and Mexico continue on the fight for the top spot as well. Costa Rica reduced the gap with Panama by two points to continue alive in the battle for a World Cup berth.