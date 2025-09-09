Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers table: How things stand on Matchday 18

In the final fixture of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers within the CONMEBOL region, anticipation reaches its peak. With each direct spot for the 2026 World Cup secured by the United States and their neighboring countries, two teams are left battling for their future in the tournament.

Venezuela and Bolivia find themselves tussling for the last available spot in the World Cup qualifiers. One match remains to determine who will advance to the playoff stage, offering both nations a chance to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Argentina stand alone atop the standings, carrying the hopes of making a substantial impact at the World Cup. Colombia, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Paraguay have also secured their positions in the tournament, echoing the rising competitive spirit in South America.

Tuesday night holds a critical chapter in this story, primarily concerning final positions in the standings. While Argentina have already clinched first place, the rest of the hierarchy remains a hotly contested affair among nations confirmed for the 2026 World Cup.

Current standings on matchday 18 at CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

As Matchday 18 unfolds, the standings paint a promising picture. With Argentina firmly at the top, the remaining slots are subject to change as results roll in. Here’s the current state of play:

Argentina – 38 points Brazil – 28 points Uruguay – 27 points Ecuador – 26 points Colombia – 25 points Paraguay – 25 points Venezuela – 18 points Bolivia – 17 points Peru – 12 points Chile – 10 points

The final fixture of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

As the tournament draws to a close, Argentina remain as the only team whose position is secured atop the World Cup Qualifiers standings. This final fixture presents a critical encounter as they face Ecuador, a side eager to climb to the second spot by overcoming powerhouse Argentina led by Lionel Messi.

These are Tuesday’s matches in ET time:

Ecuador vs Argentina 7:00 p.m. ET

Venezuela vs Colombia 7:30 p.m. ET

Bolivia vs Brazil 7:30 p.m. ET

Chile vs Uruguay 7:30 p.m. ET

Peru vs Paraguay 7:30 p.m. ET

