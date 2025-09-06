Messi’s Argentina have opponents and dates confirmed for October friendlies in the US ahead of 2026 World Cup

After Argentina’s 3–0 win over Venezuela, highlighted by Lionel Messi’s brace in what could be his final World Cup qualifier on home soil, the national team is already looking ahead. With World Cup qualification secured, Argentina are shifting focus to preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

Messi will not travel for the upcoming match against Ecuador on Tuesday, as coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to give the star forward rest and allow him to prepare for Inter Miami’s upcoming MLS playoffs. The victory against Venezuela also cemented Messi as Argentina’s all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifying.

In the next FIFA international window, Argentina will play two friendlies in the United States. The first match will be against Venezuela on Friday, October 10, in Miami, Florida, followed by a game against Puerto Rico on Monday, October 13, in Chicago, Illinois.

These two matches mark Argentina’s first friendlies in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada in June and July 2026.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal with Julian Alvarez. (Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

Messi raises boubts about 2026 World Cup participation

After Argentina’s win over Venezuela last Thursday, which may have been Lionel Messi’s final World Cup qualifier on home soil, the Inter Miami captain left his participation in the 2026 World Cup uncertain, sparking speculation.

“The most logical thing is that I won’t reach the next World Cup, because of my age… But we’re already there, and I’m excited and motivated. I take it day by day,” Messi said when asked about his potential World Cup involvement.

“I have to be honest with myself. If I’m not feeling good, I’d rather not be there. It’s game by game. Nine months is a lot. We finish the season at the end of the year, and after preseason, I’ll see how I feel. Hopefully, we can achieve our goals in MLS. It’s not something I’m waiting for or that I enjoy, but time passes. It’s been many years. Sometimes I feel good, other times not so much. I haven’t made a decision. I’m excited and motivated, but I go step by step,” he added.