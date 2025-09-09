Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers top scorers: Who finished atop the scoring charts?

Although the qualified national teams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup had already been decided, Matchday 18 was vital in determining which national team would secure the playoff spot, ultimately going to Bolivia. Additionally, the top scorer of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers was determined, as there was a battle between Lionel Messi, Luis Diaz, and Miguel Terceros for the lead, which now has a clear winner.

Even if Lionel Messi was absent in the game against Ecuador, the Argentine star won the top scorer award in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with eight goals. This occurred because Colombia’s Luis Diaz failed to score against Venezuela, as did Miguel Terceros for Bolivia against Brazil. Thus, the Inter Miami star secures his first-ever Golden Boot in the Qualifiers with the national team.

The absence of young players in the scoring table is striking, as neither Julian Alvarez nor Lautaro Martinez made it into the top scorers. Similarly, neither Brazil nor Uruguay have any representatives in the top three of the list, highlighting the significant offensive issues they continue to face. The only young player to stand out was Miguel Terceros, Bolivia’s star player and leader, who is 21 years old.

How does the final list of Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers top scorers look?

Lionel Messi may have secured his first Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers Golden Boot, but the data shows that this is the first time since 1994 that the top scorer has won the award with so few goals, when William Ramallo took the prize with seven goals. Although Luis Diaz and Miguel Terceros came close, neither of them managed to stand out. Here is the complete list of top scorers.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal.

# Player Goals 1. Lionel Messi 8 goals 2. Luis Diaz 7 goals 3. Miguel Terceros 7 goals 4. Enner Valencia 6 goals 5. Raphinha 5 goals 6. Salomon Rondon 5 goals 7. Darwin Nuñez 5 goals

Which player has held the Conmebol World Cup qualifiers top scorer award with the most goals?

While Lionel Messi claimed the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers Golden Boot with the fewest goals in the last 32 years, the player with the most goals to win the same award was Ivan Zamorano. The Chilean legend became the top scorer in the 1998 World Cup Qualifiers with 12 goals, setting a record that still stands today.