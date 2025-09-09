Trending topics:
James Rodriguez surpasses Lionel Messi in World Cup Qualifying stat in Colombia vs Venezuela

James Rodriguez achieved yet another milestone during the World Cup Qualifiers. In the matchup against Venezuela, Rodriguez surpassed Lionel Messi in a key stat.

By Santiago Tovar

James Rodriguez of Colombia celebrates.
© Gabriel Aponte/Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez of Colombia celebrates.

James Rodriguez demonstrated that his talent remains undiminished, as evidenced in Colombia‘s recent match against Venezuela where he reached a remarkable milestone. By securing his 15th assist in World Cup Qualifying under CONMEBOL, Rodriguez has moved past Lionel Messi to claim third place in the all-time assist rankings. Messi, a formidable presence in international soccer, concluded his World Cup Qualifying contributions with 13 assists.

With Messi sidelined for Argentina’s World Cup Qualifying match against Ecuador, Rodriguez climbed in the scoring leaderboard. As MisterChip on X notes, James clinched the second spot, tying Chile’s Alexis Sanchez. In first place, Neymar leads with 19 assists.

The Colombian star continues to etch his name in the annals of his nation’s soccer history, much to the delight of the fan base. However, Tuesday’s match against Venezuela may mark the end of an era, as Rodriguez might have played his final World Cup Qualifier for Colombia.

Colombia have already secured its spot for next year’s World Cup in North America. As a result, the team is diligently working on assembling its strongest possible lineup to compete at the highest level in this prestigious tournament.

Rodriguez boasts all-time record for Colombia

In a series of impressive performances during the World Cup Qualifiers for the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), Rodriguez has surpassed the legendary Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama in assists provided in tournament history.

The Colombian midfielder continues to deliver extraordinary performances, fueling hopes and aspirations for the upcoming World Cup. With expectations rising, the team aims to excel in the 2026 tournament, following their strong showing at the 2024 Copa America, which was held in the United States.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
