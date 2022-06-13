Costa Rica take on New Zealand at Al Ryyan Stadium in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup inter-confederation play-offs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Costa Rica and New Zealand meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup inter-confederation play-offs. This game will take place at Al Ryyan Stadium in Qatar. The central american team is the big favorite to win this game, but both teams are dreaming of another world cup appearance. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Costa Rica made some mistakes during the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers that brought them to this stage. Losses against Canada, the USMNT and Mexico were what took the Ticos out of direct qualification.

New Zealand drew a recent international friendly game against Oman 0-0 and lost one against Peru 0-1 in the build-up to this playoff game. Before that loss against Peru the All Whites had a five-game winning streak.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand : Date

Costa Rica and New Zealand play for the 2022 FIFA World Cup inter-confederation play-offs on Tuesday, June 14 at Al Ryyan Stadium in Qatar. The Ticos are favorites but the All Whites are averaging 2.5 goals per game this year although their recent game against a South American team was a loss but by a single goal.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand : Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Costa Rica vs New Zealand at the 2022 FIFA World Cup inter-confederation play-offs

This game for the 2022 FIFA World Cup inter-confederation play-offs, Costa Rica and New Zealand at the Al Ryyan Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday, June 14, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 2, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo.