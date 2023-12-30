Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing Qatar 2022 World Cup with Portugal when they were eliminated by Morocco in the quarterfinals. Then, in a shocking decision, the legend went to Saudi Arabia for a fresh start.

The star is 38-years old, but age hasn’t been an obstacle for a spectacular 2023 with 53 goals in 63 matches for Al Nassr. The best scorer in the world above names such as Erling Haaland.

Now, there’s a new challenge ahead for Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal will be a favorite to conquer the UEFA Euro 2024 and, by hoisting the trophy with great individual performances, CR7 might have a shot at another Ballon d’Or. Just as it happened with Lionel Messi.

That’s why, we decided to ask Artificial Intelligence about a prediction por the Portuguese national team ahead of the biggest soccer event of the year. The answer was really surprising.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s prediction for UEFA Euro 2024

According to AI, when we asked ChatGPT if Cristiano Ronaldo could win the UEFA Euro 2024, Portugal emerged as one of the favorites to conquer the tournament alongside France and England.

The analysis points out to the championship caliber roster as a reason to believe in big things. Portugal boast world-class players such as Cristiano, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo. A great mixture of young and experienced talents led by a great coach such as Roberto Martinez.

Furthermore, AI explains that the Portuguese national team have proven to be a highly cohesive unit in recent months. The chemistry among the players, tactical understanding and unity on the field will be key factors for success in the UEFA Euro 2024. A massive difference from Qatar 2022 when Fernando Santos lost the locker room.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo win the UEFA Euro 2024 with Portugal?

Believe it or not, Cristiano Ronaldo has a huge chance of winning the UEFA Euro 2024 thanks to a crucial element: the coach. Roberto Martinez’s experience with other national teams such as Belgium is emphasized as an advantage over other contenders.

Furthermore, ChatGPT establishes that, in addition to their talent in attack, Portugal also have a solid defense with players like Ruben Dias and Pepe. That’s another difference from other versions of the Portuguese national team.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo might win the UEFA Euro 2024 with Portugal?

There are two other factors taken into consideration. First, many of this players have already won big tournaments such as the UEFA Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019. AI believes this competitive mindset can be a crucial factor in key moments of the competition.

Finally, the group draw and the path to the final can influence a Portugal’s chances of success. Portugal had a favorable draw avoiding strong teams in the early stages. They share Group F with the Turkey, the Czech Republic and a team which will qualify from the playoffs (Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece and Kazakhstan).

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 872 goals in his professional career. A few months ago, even with age as a key factor, the Portuguese star revealed there’s another challenge for him: 1000 goals. The UEFA Euro 2024 might be the stage to get to 900.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”