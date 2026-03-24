Cristiano Ronaldo could return sooner than expected in Al Nassr friendly during FIFA break

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the Portugal squad for their March friendlies against Mexico and the United States as he continues his rehabilitation for a hamstring injury. However, his return to action could come sooner than anticipated, as Al Nassr have reportedly scheduled a friendly during the FIFA international break.

According to Al Nassr insider Ali Alabdallh, the Saudi club has finalized a friendly match against Al Anwar from the Saudi Second Division, set to take place on Friday, March 27, in Riyadh.

This development suggests the Portuguese forward’s return to the pitch could happen ahead of schedule. While his competitive comeback was originally slated for April 3—when Al Nassr face Al Najma for Matchday 27 of the Saudi Pro League—this upcoming friendly offers Ronaldo the chance to make an appearance several days earlier.

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Is there a chance that Ronaldo features in that game?

Ronaldo sustained the injury during Al Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al Fayha on February 28, with initial medical reports suggesting a four-week recovery timeline in a worst-case scenario.

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This puts his potential return right in line with the scheduled friendly against Al Anwar. However, his participation will ultimately depend on the medical staff’s final evaluation and how the captain feels on the day of the match.

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If he is deemed fit, there is a strong chance he will feature, as manager Jorge Jesus specifically requested that the front office arrange a friendly during this period to maintain competitive rhythm and give playing time to those not called up by their national teams.

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However, with the 2026 World Cup less than 100 days away, the medical staff is under immense pressure to avoid a setback. If there is even a 1% risk of re-injury, they will likely keep the Portuguese star in the stands, pushing his official return back to the April 3 clash against Al Najma.