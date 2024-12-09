The Carolina Panthers have made clear progress this season, but victories have remained elusive. Following a close loss to the Eagles, Bryce Young has offered a candid self-critique, delivering an important message to his teammates.

The 2024 NFL season has been challenging for the Panthers. At the start, the team made the decision to bench Bryce Young after a difficult beginning, leading many to believe his season would be cut short.

However, with Andy Dalton sidelined due to a hand injury, the Panthers turned back to Bryce Young as their starter. Since then, he has delivered impressive performances, but hasn’t been able to secure as many wins as he would have hoped.

Bryce Young opens up about Panthers’ ongoing close losses

Last year, the Panthers traded away multiple draft picks to select Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick. Seen as a top-tier prospect, the immense expectations appear to have weighed heavily on him.

After a rough start to the 2024 campaign, the Panthers benched Young in favor of Andy Dalton. Many believed that this marked the end of Young’s tenure in Carolina, but recent developments have shown a different direction.

Since reclaiming the starting role, Bryce Young has shown flashes of brilliance. However, despite his strong performances, the Panthers have only won two games, with three heartbreaking one-possession losses now weighing on the quarterback’s mind.

In the past three weeks, the Panthers have lost by just one possession against the Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Eagles. In light of these results, Young has delivered a message to his teammates, stressing the importance of securing wins in the tight games that slip away.

Bryce Young, quarterback of the Carolina Panthers

“There’s no participation trophies, no consolation,” Young said, via the team’s website. “Coach says it all the time: it’s about us, and when we’re executing, we’re at our best. We’re able to just focus on that, and again, it’s not a consolation for today, but it gives us some stuff on film to build off of, the opportunity to identify things we’re doing well, how we continue to do it, how we build off of it and the same mindset of how we can improve on things. I think just being in the headspace is good for growth, but now it’s on us to make sure we actually grow and take those steps.”

Will Bryce Young remain with the Panthers in 2025?

Earlier this season, after being benched, rumors swirled that Bryce Young’s time in Carolina could be over. Some reports even suggested he was on the verge of being traded, but the Panthers ultimately chose to stay committed to him as their future quarterback.

According to reports, the Panthers have no intentions of parting ways with Bryce Young after these remarkable performances. They still trust the former 1st overall pick and what he could do for the club in the upcoming years.

