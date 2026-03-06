Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus reveals that it is more serious than expected

Following Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al Fayha in Saudi Pro League action last Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted late in the match after experiencing muscle discomfort. While Al Nassr initially released a statement describing the issue as a hamstring injury to be evaluated day-to-day, the outlook has since darkened.

What was first thought to be a minor strain has proven to be a more complex recovery process. “After further testing, we have seen that the injury suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo is more serious than expected,” Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus told reporters during a press conference ahead of their upcoming clash with Neom SC.

“Cristiano will now travel to Spain, following the path of other players who have sought specialist treatment abroad,” Jesus added. “His injury requires rehabilitation in Madrid with his personal therapist. We hope he returns quickly to help the team”.

While neither the coach nor the club provided a definitive recovery timeline, it is confirmed that the 41-year-old superstar will be unavailable for Saturday’s Matchday 25 fixture. Reports suggest the Portuguese icon could be sidelined for two to four weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Getty Images)

Implications for Portugal’s World Cup warm-ups

The news comes as a significant blow to the Portuguese National Team, who is eager to have its captain at peak fitness for the 2026 World Cup. Portugal had planned to use the late-March international window as a final dress rehearsal in North America.

The Seleção are scheduled to visit the newly renovated Estadio Azteca to face Mexico on March 28, followed by a trip to Atlanta to take on the United States on March 31.

Ronaldo’s participation in these high-profile friendlies is now in serious jeopardy, potentially depriving fans in Mexico and the U.S.—many of whom may not attend the World Cup—of a final chance to see the legendary forward in person before the tournament begins this summer.