Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty goal not enough vs Al Qadisiya as Al Nassr extend poor start to 2026

In a match where Al Nassr have struggled to find their footing at home, Cristiano Ronaldo once again made his mark on the scoresheet. This time, with just minutes remaining, he scored a penalty to make it 1-2 against Al-Qadisiya.

With this goal, the Portuguese forward continues to boost his professional stats: he has reached 13 goals so far this season, tying his compatriot Joao Felix at the top of the Saudi Pro League’s scoring chart.

The defeat at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh pushes Al Nassr further from first place, even though they had the chance to close in on current leaders Al Hilal. After 13 matches played so far, the gap between the two teams stands at four points.

The good news for Ronaldo and his teammates is that next Monday, January 12, they will face the league leaders, in what promises to be one of the most exciting matches of the week.

On the hunt for the record

Cristiano Ronaldo’s relentless pursuit of history reached another milestone today as he notched his 958th career goal, further narrowing the gap in his quest to become the first player to reach the 1,000-goal mark.

With this latest strike, the legendary forward has remarkably found the back of the net for the 25th consecutive calendar year, an unprecedented feat of longevity that spans from his early days in Portugal to his current dominance in the Saudi Pro League. As he continues to defy the aging curve, the football world is watching closely to see if 2026 will be the year CR7 finally hits the four-digit milestone.

Al Nassr’s poor start to 2026

Al Nassr have endured a nightmare start to 2026, dropping two straight games to open the new year. Following a narrow 2-3 defeat to Al Ahli, the club stumbled again today with a frustrating 1-2 defeat to Al Qadisiya, leaving the squad searching for answers as its title ambitions take an early hit.