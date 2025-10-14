Is Lionel Messi playing today, Oct. 14, for Argentina vs Puerto Rico at Chase Stadium?

With their sights firmly set on the upcoming World Cup, Argentina continue their preparations, fine-tuning the squad and evaluating who might join Lionel Messi in the starting eleven. One of their final friendlies of the year will take place at Chase Stadium, where they’ll face off against Puerto Rico.

Lionel Scaloni continues his search for the most competitive lineup possible, with the World Cup kickoff drawing closer and time running out. A mix of fresh faces and more experienced players will take the field tonight — the kind of balance the manager is aiming for.

While the official starting lineup to face Puerto Rico has yet to be confirmed, all signs point to Lionel Messi being in the XI once again, wearing the captain’s armband. One of the greatest of all time will be on the pitch at Inter Miami’s stadium — his home in Major League Soccer.

Argentina continue fine-tuning their game just months away from one of their biggest dreams: lifting the trophy once again. The road won’t be easy, which is why every detail matters — nothing can be left to chance when the tournament begins.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates.

Projected starting XI

While this is still a stage where the manager can run certain tests — trying out new faces or experimenting with players in different roles — these are the likely eleven to take the field tonight against Puerto Rico:

Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Gonzalez; Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso; Jose Lopez, Lionel Messi.

More tests before the year ends

The reigning World Cup champions, Argentina, are reportedly eyeing an unconventional itinerary for the November 10-18 FIFA window. Speculation is high that the Albiceleste will break from their typical schedule to face African opponent Angola in Luanda.

The second match of the window remains unconfirmed, but reports suggest Lionel Messi and company could also travel for a friendly in Kerala, India, against an opponent yet to be named. This global approach to friendlies demonstrates Argentina’s continued push to expand their brand and fan engagement worldwide.

