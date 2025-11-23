Trending topics:
SOCCER

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts with three-word message to his bicycle kick goal for Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo capped off the match for Al Nassr with a spectacular bicycle kick against Al Khaleej, later taking to social media with a concise three-word message that resonated with fans worldwide.

By santiago tovar

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC scores.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC scores.

In a thrilling conclusion to the match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a stunning performance, capped by a spectacular goal that left fans buzzing. Seizing the moment, Ronaldo took to social media to share his thoughts, posting a succinct three-word message that sent his followers into a frenzy over his extraordinary bicycle kick.

“Best caption wins!” Ronaldo announced on his X account, where he shared the video of his acrobatic feat against Al Khaleej, inviting fans to engage with his spectacular endeavor and sparking widespread discussion.

