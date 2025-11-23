Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores fantastic bicycle kick goal for Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered another moment of brilliance in the Saudi Pro League, scoring a spectacular bicycle kick goal in the 90’+6’ to seal Al Nassr’s 4–1 victory over Al Khaleej. The Portuguese star’s strike capped off an already dominant performance by his team and sent fans into a frenzy both inside the stadium and across social media.

Al Nassr opened the scoring early, with Joao Felix netting a goal in the 39th minute, followed by Wesley Moraes’ strike in the 42nd minute. In the second half, Mohammed Al-Hawsawi extended the lead with a goal in the 47th minute, while Sadio Mane pulled one back for Al Khaleej in the 77th minute. The match also saw a late dismissal, with Dimitrios Kourbelis receiving a red card in the 90’+1’.

The goal showcased Ronaldo’s trademark athleticism and timing, as he connected perfectly to send the ball past the goalkeeper in stoppage time. It was a reminder of his enduring ability to produce highlight-reel moments, even deep into matches, and reinforced his reputation as one of the most dangerous forwards in world soccer.

How many goals has Ronaldo scored for Al Nassr this season?

In the 2025/2026 season, Ronaldo continues to perform at an exceptional level. The Portuguese star has already scored 10 goals in the first 9 matches, reaffirming his status as the primary offensive threat for Al Nassr under coach Jorge Jesus.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr?

Al Nassr will look to carry this momentum into their next fixture, as they prepare to face FC Istiklol Dushanbe. in the AFC Cup group stage, matchday 5 of 6, on Wednesday, November 26, at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Ronaldo is expected to remain central to their attacking play, providing both scoring threat and leadership as the team seeks to secure crucial points in the closing stages of the group phase.