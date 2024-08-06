While Al Nassr continues its preseason, Cristiano Ronaldo was surprised by a stellar visitor.

Al Nassr‘s preseason is nearing its final stage. The team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, is wrapping up its preparation, gearing up for a new season in the Saudi league.

As they finalize preparations for their last friendly match before the start of official competition, CR7 was surprised by the presence of a global soccer star who came by to extend his greetings.

After a competitive preparation tour in the United States, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has returned to the Old Continent. It was actually a player from the City squad who visited the training facility where Al Nassr is currently preparing.

The player who warmly approached Ronaldo and his teammates was none other than star Erling Haaland. The Norwegian forward not only exchanged a few words with CR7 but also had a heartfelt chat with Sadio Mane, his former Premier League rival when Mane was wearing Liverpool colors.

The ‘Android’ also exchanged words with Al Nassr’s sporting director, Spanish legend Fernando Hierro.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr?

As they wrap up the toughest part of their preseason in southern Spain, the Arab side is preparing for their final friendly match before the start of the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

On August 8, Al Nassr will face Spanish side Almería in their final friendly match before returning to Saudi Arabia.

Haaland and Man City: Season 2024-25 is coming

Josep Guardiola’s team will look to defend the title they won last season, and they face a challenging start to the new campaign.

Haaland and company will travel to Stamford Bridge on August 18 for their opening match, where they’ll face Chelsea in their debut.