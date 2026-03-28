Cristiano Ronaldo receives positive injury update: When will Al Nassr star be back?

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Saudi Arabia after successfully completing rehabilitation for a hamstring injury in Madrid. On Thursday, Al Nassr confirmed that the forward is already training at the club’s facilities, signaling that his return to the pitch is imminent.

The club released images showing the Portuguese star performing individual drills, a significant milestone in his recovery process. However, according to Arriyadiyah, the coaching staff has already given him the green light to reintegrate into full group training sessions.

Ronaldo’s return appears to be just around the corner and could happen in Al Nassr‘s next fixture. Jorge Jesus’ side is preparing to host Al Najma for Matchday 27 of the Saudi Pro League on April 3, and it is highly probable that Ronaldo will see action in that encounter.

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Al Nassr need a healthy Cristiano

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo is vital for Al Nassr as the Saudi Pro League enters its final stretch. With only eight matches remaining, Al Nassr currently lead the table with 67 points, holding a narrow three-point advantage over their direct rivals, Al Hilal.

On the ball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Q3wXDWvjA4 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 27, 2026

Despite missing Ronaldo for the last two league matches, Al Nassr secured two crucial victories—a 1-0 win over NEOM and a 5-0 thrashing of Al Khaleej—extending their impressive winning streak to 15 matches across all competitions.

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Ronaldo chases first official trophy with Al Nassr

Although it may seem hard to believe, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to win an official title since joining Al Nassr in late 2022. However, this season presents two major opportunities for him to end that drought.

The first opportunity is in the Saudi Pro League, where Al Nassr currently hold a firm grip on first place. With the title race in their own hands, they are the favorites to be crowned champions of Saudi Arabia.

The second opportunity lies on the international stage in the AFC Champions League Two. Al Nassr have enjoyed a dominant campaign so far, winning every match in the group stage before defeating FK Arkadag in the Round of 16. They are now set to face Al Wasl in the quarterfinals, marking what could be a deep run for Ronaldo and his teammates.