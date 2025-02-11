Neymar Jr., the Brazilian star who dazzled the world since his beginnings at Santos FC, has returned to the club that saw him rise. After a brief and turbulent spell at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, the forward signed a new contract with Peixe.

This return has not only captured attention for its emotional significance but also for the economic terms that accompany it. According to reports, he has accepted a significant salary reduction compared to his previous earnings.

The deal not only marks the return of one of the most prominent figures in world football to his homeland but also raises questions about the motivations behind his decision and the financial implications for Santos FC.

What is Neymar’s salary at Santos FC?

In his recent return to Santos in 2025, Neymar signed a six-month contract with a fixed salary of over $500,000. Additionally, he will receive 80% of the commercial deals the club secures during his stay, as Daily Mail reported.

Neymar of Santos reacts during a Campeonato Paulista 2025 match between Santos and Botafogo at Urbano Caldeira Stadium on February 05, 2025. (Source: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

The contract also includes a $3,500,000 release clause and stipulates that the star player must take care of his private life to avoid affecting his physical performance and must comply with the club’s internal rules.

This contractual structure aims to replicate the successful model from his first stint at the club, adapting it to current circumstances and leveraging digital market opportunities and social media to maximize revenue.

During his first spell at Santos FC (2009-2013), he had a base salary of approximately $50,000 per month. However, thanks to image rights earnings, of which he retained 90%, his monthly income reached around $560,000.

Why did Neymar leave Santos FC?

Neymar left Santos FC in 2013 to join FC Barcelona, a decision that marked a turning point in his career. Already a star in Brazil, his departure was driven by the desire to compete in European football.

Neymar Jr. smiles during his unveiling as the new player of Santos at Urbano Caldeira Stadium on January 31, 2025. (Source: Mauro Horita/Getty Images)

The chance to play for an elite club like Barcelona, alongside figures like Lionel Messi, was irresistible. Furthermore, his move guaranteed him participation in the UEFA Champions League, a tournament that Santos could not offer.

Beyond the sporting aspect, Barcelona’s financial offer far exceeded what he was earning in Brazil. The Spanish club paid €88 million for his transfer, although it was later revealed that the deal included additional payments to his family.

The move also aligned with his personal and media growth strategy. Playing in Europe would elevate his global profile and bring him closer to his dream of winning the Ballon d’Or.