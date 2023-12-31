After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to sign for Al Nassr and his first full year in Saudi Arabia has been spectacular. The Portuguese finished 2023 as the top scorer in the world with 54 goals surpassing stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Right now, Al Nassr have already qualified for the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League and they’re in second place at the Saudi Pro League just behind Al Hilal.

Of course, the last months have been very surprising for millions of soccer fans as two veterans such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi still dominated. No one expected that with young stars emerging.

However, the question about retirement is inevitable considering age as a key factor. At least for the moment, Cristiano wanted to reassure his fans with a message full of optimism.

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he is not ready to retire

This Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored another goal in Al Nassr’s 4-1 victory over Al Taawon in the Saudi Pro League. That’s why, as the best scorer in the world, the legend had a special message about his future.

The Portuguese went to his Instagram account and posted many photos of the game including one in which he is celebrating his last goal of 2023. “I’ll say when it’s finished! Thanks, team.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is 38-years old, but that statement confirms retirement isn’t an option at all. In 2024, CR7 will have a big challenge with Portugal trying to win the UEFA Euro. A trophy with great individual performances at Germany could make him a candidate to a surprising Ballon d’Or.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

After the game against Al Taawon, Cristiano Ronaldo has officially scored 873 goals in his professional career. The Portuguese star has already revealed there’s a number in sight for him: 1000 goals.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”