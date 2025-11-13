Cristiano Ronaldo sent off in Ireland vs Portugal: How many red cards has Lionel Messi seen with Argentina?

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off during the Ireland vs. Portugal game in the UEFA Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But how many times has Lionel Messi received a red card while playing for Argentina?

Messi’s first-ever match for the Argentina senior team was against Hungary on August 17, 2005. He came on as a substitute and was sent off less than a minute later after a minor altercation in which the referee interpreted a hand to the opponent’s face as violent conduct.

His second red card came against Chile during the 2019 Copa America in Brazil. Messi was sent off along with Gary Medel after a heated confrontation. Those are the only two times Lionel Messi has been shown a red card while representing the Albiceleste.

Cristiano may have played his last World Cup Qualifier

After being sent off against Ireland, Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Portugal’s final match of the UEFA Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, a crucial game against Armenia. This is the first time he has seen the red card with his country.

Despite the 2–0 loss to Ireland, Portugal still leads Group F. A win against Armenia would secure its ticket to the World Cup, but a defeat could complicate everything.

If Portugal loses to Armenia, it would remain at 10 points. Hungary could surpass them with a win over Ireland — but if Ireland wins, it would create a tie at the top between Portugal and Ireland.

Portugal still controls its destiny. However, a loss combined with a Hungary victory would drop Cristiano Ronaldo’s team to second place, forcing it to fight for a World Cup ticket through a playoff.

The odds remain in Portugal’s favor, and everything suggests it will secure the group. If it does, Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup Qualifier may have ended with a red card.