Portugal shocked by Ireland: What does Cristiano Ronaldo’s side need to qualify for 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal failed to secure their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, falling 2-0 to Ireland. They must now wait until the final match of the qualifying group stage to achieve their objective.

Portugal arrived at Aviva Stadium with a strong opportunity to seal their direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which a win would have guaranteed. However, they could not overcome Ireland, who played a superb home game and secured their first-ever victory against Portugal in qualifiers.

Having squandered the chance to qualify early, Cristiano Ronaldo (who saw the red card against Ireland) and his teammates will now decide their fate on the final matchday, Sunday, November 16th, when they face Armenia at the Estadio do Dragao.

For Portugal to achieve direct qualification, they must defeat Armenia on the final matchday. However, they could also qualify without a victory if Hungary fail to defeat Ireland. If Hungary do not win, Portugal will secure the direct spot, regardless of whether they draw or lose against Armenia.

Crisitano Ronaldo reacts during the game against Ireland. (Getty Images)

The playoff scenario

Despite being very close to securing direct entry, there is still a possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will be forced into a playoff to secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup.

This scenario would occur if Hungary defeat Ireland at home, while Portugal lose their final match against Armenia at the Estadio do Dragao. Then, who gets the direct qualification will be defined via goal differential.

This same tight situation could even include Ireland. If the team managed by Heimir Hallgrimsson overcomes Hungary at home and Portugal fall to Armenia, then Ireland would tie Roberto Martinez’s team in points, and the final direct qualification spot would be decided via goal differential.