Are Portugal eliminated from 2026 World Cup contention? Cristiano Ronaldo’s side fails to beat Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were in for a rude awakening during their visit to Ireland in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. After falling to the Irish side in Dublin, the Portuguese suffered a deflating blow in their pursuit of the 2026 World Cup.

The home crowd at Aviva Stadium got under the skin of Ronaldo and Portugal, while The Boys in Green blew the away side out of the water with a statement victory. Led by Troy Parrott’s brace, Ireland defeated Portugal 2-0, to keep their World Cup hopes alive. As for Portugal, they would have secured their place in soccer’s biggest tournament with a win over Ireland.

As Ronaldo and company failed to beat the Irish, Portugal will decide their future in the final game of the group stage. Portugal (10 points) will take on Armenia (3) at home in Porto. Meanwhile, Hungary (8) and Ireland (7) will meet at Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Are Portugal out of World Cup contention?

Portugal are far from eliminated, as they still hold the key to their own destiny. However, the loss in Dublin is extremely deflating. Roberto Martinez’s side could have secured its spot in the World Cup—set to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico—with a win in either of its last two games.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match.

Now, drama is at an all-time high. Portugal must beat Armenia to secure their World Cup ticket without added stress. If Portugal and Armenia’s game ends in a stalemate, then Hungary (+2) would need to defeat Ireland by four or more goals to dethrone Portugal (+5) on goal differential. If Hungary and Ireland draw, then Portugal would make the World Cup regardless of their game with Armenia.

At the very least, Portugal will have another life

Even if the worst-case scenario comes to life in the final match of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Ronaldo and Portugal will have another go at making the World Cup.

Should Portugal lose to Armenia in the final game of the group stage, only one of Hungary and Ireland can survive their matchup. Thus, Portugal are guaranteed to at least play in the last-chance round between the European sides that finish in second place of each group.

Obviously, it’d be too little a reward and far from a reason to celebrate for The Navigators. However, at least the Portuguese know there is a safety net lying beneath them when they take on the languishing Armenian side at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts against Ireland at the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Ronaldo is not playing on final game

After receiving a red card and being sent to the dressing room early against Ireland, Ronaldo will serve a one-game suspension during Portugal’s matchup with Armenia on November 16. As a result, Cristiano won’t be able to help his team in such a decisive showdown.

Besides, if his countrymen fail to right the ship in the final game, Ronaldo could even miss the playoff round. That’s why many are now wondering if Ronaldo will miss Portugal’s potential debut at the 2026 World Cup, should they qualify.

Either way, fans in Portugal can’t help but feel let down by the national team, as they continue to shoot themselves in the foot—and it might cost them their ticket to the World Cup, the one trophy missing from Ronaldo’s cabinet.

