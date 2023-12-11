CR7 continues to lead the pack in the digital world, not only is Cristiano Ronaldo the most followed sports star on Instagram, now he can claim to be the most googled sports celebrity in 2023.



A Google report was released in October where Ronaldo had earned 199.4 million searches in 2023, CR7 is always one to keep informed about and with his move to Al-Nassr taking center stage, it helped Ronaldo top the list.



Not only was Cristiano Ronaldo the most searched athlete in 2023, but he is also the most searched athlete in the last 25 years! CR7 led the sports category while Spiderman was the most searched superhero in 25 years, The Wolf of Wall Street was the most searched movie, and New York the most searched city.



Cristiano Ronaldo searches in 2023



The top 10 most searched athletes in 2023 according to a report issued by Google are:



Cristiano Ronaldo – 199.4 million searches (football)

Neymar – 140.9 million searches (football)

Lionel Messi – 104.4 million searches (football)

LeBron James – 72.1 million searches (NBA)

Virat Kohli – 68.0 million searches (cricket)

Kylian Mbappe – 63.7 million searches (football)

Carlos Alcaraz – 60.0 million searches (tennis)

Novak Djokovic – 58.4 million searches (tennis)

Erling Haaland – 43.4 million searches (football)

Lewis Hamilton – 34.9 million searches (Formula 1)



Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on a two-year deal with Al Nassr, he will play with the Saudi club until June of 2025. In the Saudi Pro League, the 38-year-old has 16 goals in 15 matches.



CR7 also has 3 goals in 4 games in the AFC Championship, over the weekend Ronaldo scored and assisted in the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh which Al Nassr won 4-1.