Cristiano Ronaldo turns heads with 5-word message after shattering another career record

Cristiano Ronaldo’s professional career still knows no limits. In Al Nassr’s recent blowout win over Al Fateh, the Portuguese forward found the back of the net once again, reaching an incredible milestone: his 800th club career goal.

CR7, known for being active on social media when it comes to sending clear messages, didn’t hold back this time either. With a powerful five-word message, he shared his feelings after reaching yet another milestone in his career.

“Success is not an accident,” the forward stated via @Cristiano. His team crushed their opponent 5-1, and the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star scored in the 60th minute.

One of the greatest players in history shows no signs of slowing down. Even at 40 years old, he remains more relevant than ever in professional sports, not only with Al Nassr but also with his national team.

800 club goals and counting

In yet another monumental achievement for one of soccer’s all-time greats, Cristiano Ronaldo officially reached the staggering milestone of 800 club career goals in a recent match for Al Nassr. The breakdown of this incredible haul underscores his sustained dominance across Europe’s top leagues and now in the Saudi Pro League.

The majority of his tally was forged during his iconic tenure with Real Madrid, where he netted an astounding 450 goals, cementing his legacy as the club’s all-time leading scorer. He also surpassed the century mark in two other major stops, accumulating 145 goals across two spells with Manchester United and 101 goals for Juventus.

Rounding out the figure are his five initial goals for his boyhood club, Sporting CP, and his rapidly climbing total for Al-Nassr, where he secured the 800-goal mark. This extraordinary consistency across four different major clubs further cements Ronaldo’s unparalleled standing in the history of the sport.