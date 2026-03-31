Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today, Mar. 31, for Portugal vs USA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing for Portugal national team against the United States Men’s National Soccer Team on March 31 due to a hamstring injury that has kept him out since late February. Follow our liveblog of the USMNT vs Portugal!

The veteran forward was left out of the squad after failing to recover in time, with the focus now firmly on protecting his fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The absence of the captain immediately reshapes the narrative.

Coach Roberto Martinez has opted for caution, though Portugal’s lineup against the USMNT is still including world-renowned names. While the spotlight shifts away from CR7, the matchup still carries major weight for both sides.

Advertisement

When and how did Cristiano Ronaldo get injured?

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a right hamstring injury on February 28 while playing for Al Nassr in a league match against Al Fayha, and he has been sidelined since then without returning to action.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match (Source: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The injury occurred during a 3-1 win, when the forward experienced discomfort in his thigh, later diagnosed as a muscular issue. Since that moment, he has missed both club matches and Portugal’s international call-up.

Advertisement

There was no single dramatic incident—rather, it was a typical muscle strain linked to workload and fatigue. Still, given his age and importance, both club and country opted for a conservative timeline to avoid any setback ahead of the World Cup.

He even traveled for specialized treatment and rehabilitation, reinforcing that the focus has been on full recovery rather than rushing him back for friendlies like the one against the United States.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo return to play for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to action in early April with Al Nassr, with his comeback depending on how he responds after being cleared to resume training following his hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Medical updates indicate that the injury is not considered serious, and Portugal’s coaching staff has emphasized that he is not at risk of missing the 2026 World Cup. The decision to sit him out against both Mexico and the United States is strictly precautionary.

The timeline suggests he could be back in competitive matches within one to two weeks, aligning with club commitments before the next international window.

Ultimately, both Portugal national team and Al Nassr are aligned on one objective: ensuring CR7 reaches peak condition for what is expected to be his final FIFA World Cup appearance, rather than risking him in pre-tournament friendlies.