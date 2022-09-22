Croatia and Denmark will face each other today at Stadion Maksimir on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League A Group 1. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Croatia will host Denmark at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League today, September 22, 2022. The 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia want to take the lead of the group with a home win over the Danish national team. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League A Group 1 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. Interestingly, Croatia are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won four times, while Denmark have celebrated two times so far, with the remaining two matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 10, 2022, and it ended in a 1-0 victory for the Checkered Ones in their first duel in Denmark. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Croatia vs Denmark: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Croatia vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+