Croatia and France will face each other today at Stadium Poljud on Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group B4. Check out how to watch or live stream online this game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Croatia will welcome France at the Stadium Poljud in Split on Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League B Group 4 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their ninth overall meeting. No surprises here as France are the overwhelming favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed on six previous occasions. Croatia are yet to grab a triumph to this day, with two matches ending in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on October 14, 2020, and it ended in a late 2-1 victory for the French in a Nations League A Group Stage match at Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in 12 years, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Croatia vs France: Match Information

Date: Monday, June 6, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stadium Poljud, Split

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Croatia vs France: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Croatia vs France: Storylines

Croatia surprisingly lost against Austria 3-0 in their only 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game. Meanwhile, on the opening matchday of the new Nations League season, France also suffered a shocking defeat to Denmark 2-1.

The Checkered Ones currently sit in the last place in the League A Group A1 table with no points in one game so far. On the other hand, Didier Deschamps’ players are placed above them, in third place in League A Group A1 with no points won after one match.

These opponents have a long history of duels as their first one dates back to July 8, 1998, when Les Bleus earned a 2-1 win in the 1998 World Cup Semi-Finals. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 2.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Croatia and France in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group B4 Matchday 2 between Croatia and France, to be played on Monday at the Stadium Poljud in Split, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Croatia vs France: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of France. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim their first win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -110 odds. The home side Croatia, meanwhile, have +290 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the second matchday, while a tie would result in a +230 payout.

FanDuel Croatia +290 Tie +230 France -110

* Odds by FanDuel