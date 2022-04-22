Cruz Azul will clash against Atletico San Luis at the Estadio Azteca for Matchday 16 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Check out the match information: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free the game in the United States.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Matchday 16 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX

Cruz Azul need to win to keep climbing spots in the Liga MX table. The game against Atletico San Luis for Matchday 16 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX is one of the 2 last in the regular season. Check out the match information: when, where, at what time and how to watch or stream the game free. If you are in the United States watch this game on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Since Matchday 12, Los Cementeros haven't been consistent in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. However, their last game against Queretaro ended in a 1-0 win. Since the arrival of Atletico San Luis to the Liga MX, Cruz Azul have won 3 games between the two sides, two of them have been at Estadio Azteca.

On the other hand, Atletico San Luis haven't been consistent either. They have struggled to win as visitors in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. The last time they won as the visiting team it was at Estadio Azteca against Club America. In that opportunity, the match ended in a 3-2 win for Los Potosinos.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis: Date

Cruz Azul will play against Atletico San Luis for Matchday 16 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX on Sunday April 24, 2022 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their last Liga MX between these two sides ended 0-0 at Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis: Time by states in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

Cruz Azul against Atletico San Luis for Matchday 16 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.