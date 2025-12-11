What happens if Tigres UANL win, tie or lose vs Toluca today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura final 1st leg?

Tigres UANL face Toluca in the first leg of the 2025 Liga MX Apertura final, a matchup that carries enormous weight given the quality and pressure surrounding both sides. They understand that any result in this opening game could shift the entire direction of the series.

The 2025 Apertura final between Toluca and Tigres marks the first time these two institutions meet for a league title. Throughout the season, they stood as the top two teams in the overall table, with Toluca leading as the best attack and Tigres standing out as the strongest defensive unit.

The Diablos Rojos enter the final as slight favorites, carrying the status of reigning champions. They remain focused on defending the crown they won in the Clausura 2025, when they defeated America in the championship match.

Tigres were the only team to beat Toluca at the Estadio Nemesio Diez during the tournament, a lesson that certainly stayed with Antonio Mohamed and his players. Tigres lost just one match at home in the regular season, a 3–1 defeat to America in week five. They closed the phase with 10 wins, six draws, and that lone setback.

Paulinho of Toluca

What happens if Tigres UANL win vs Toluca?

A victory for Tigres in the first leg would give them an advantage heading into the return match. It would force Toluca to chase the result at the Nemesio Diez, while Tigres could manage the second leg with greater control without abandoning their attacking identity. It would also place them closer to the title, even though nothing would be fully decided.

What happens if Tigres UANL and Toluca tie?

A draw would leave the series completely open. Toluca would return home with a slight edge due to playing the decisive match at the Nemesio Diez. The champion would be determined solely by what happens in the second leg, with neither side carrying extra pressure. The tie would keep the final perfectly balanced.

What happens if Tigres UANL lose vs Toluca?

If Tigres drop the first leg, they would be forced to overturn the deficit in the return match. That scenario would allow Toluca to approach the second game with tactical and emotional control, while Tigres would be obligated to chase a comeback away from home.