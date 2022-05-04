Cruz Azul will play against Necaxa for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Check out the match information: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX

Cruz Azul will play against Necaxa at Estadio Azteca for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. This game will available to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

The team managed by Juan Reynoso has been inconsistent in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. In their last 5 Mexican league games, Cruz Azul have won just once. It was in Matchday 15 against Queretaro, as visitors. La Maquina Celeste have registered 413 minutes without scoring at the Estadio Azteca. Their last game at home was a 1-0 win against current Liga MX champions, Atlas.

On the other hand, Necaxa have visited Estadio Azteca two times in this year's national league, they have won them both. In addition, in their last 3 games as visitors, Los Rayos have recorded 2 wins and a 1 loss. Since Jaime Lozano was appointed as Necaxa's coach, the team has been more consistent in their performance.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Date

Cruz Azul will play against Necaxa at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 6:45 PM (ET) for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. The winner of this matchup will meet Club America in the quaterfinals.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Time by States in the US

ET: 6:45 PM

CT: 5:45 PM

MT: 4:45 PM

PT: 3:45 PM

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This Reclassification game between Cruz Azul and Necaxa of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.